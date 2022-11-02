941 outlaws caught in October

KASUR, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :District police Kasur arrested 941 outlaws, including 22 dacoit-gangs and recovered valuables worth millions of rupees, weapons from their possession during October last.

Police said here on Wednesday that in line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Kasur,Syed Imran Karamat, the police launched a comprehensive crackdown against criminals and arrested 280 court absconders,263 proclaimed offenders,128 drug peddlers.

The teams recovered 73 kg charas, 1174 litres liquor from their possession, and registered cases against them.

Police teams arrested 61 members of 22 dacoit gangs and recovered valuables worth Rs 15 millions from their possession.

Similarly, police teams arrested 161 illegal weapon holders and seized 150 pistols,3 rifles,8 guns from them.

Police raiding teams caught 48 gamblers red-handed and recovered stake money amounting to thousands of rupees.