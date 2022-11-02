UrduPoint.com

941 Outlaws Caught In October

Muhammad Irfan Published November 02, 2022 | 11:00 AM

941 outlaws caught in October

KASUR, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :District police Kasur arrested 941 outlaws, including 22 dacoit-gangs and recovered valuables worth millions of rupees, weapons from their possession during October last.

Police said here on Wednesday that in line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Kasur,Syed Imran Karamat, the police launched a comprehensive crackdown against criminals and arrested 280 court absconders,263 proclaimed offenders,128 drug peddlers.

The teams recovered 73 kg charas, 1174 litres liquor from their possession, and registered cases against them.

Police teams arrested 61 members of 22 dacoit gangs and recovered valuables worth Rs 15 millions from their possession.

Similarly, police teams arrested 161 illegal weapon holders and seized 150 pistols,3 rifles,8 guns from them.

Police raiding teams caught 48 gamblers red-handed and recovered stake money amounting to thousands of rupees.

Related Topics

Police Kasur Money October Criminals From Million Weapon Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan, China agree to promote multidimensional ..

Pakistan, China agree to promote multidimensional cooperation

6 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 34 Zimbabwe Vs. Netherlan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 34 Zimbabwe Vs. Netherlands

27 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 November 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 2nd Nov ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 2nd November 2022

2 hours ago
 Brazil's Bolsonaro to speak after election loss: s ..

Brazil's Bolsonaro to speak after election loss: statement

11 hours ago
 Moscow Calls on UN to Fulfill Obligation to Act as ..

Moscow Calls on UN to Fulfill Obligation to Act as Guarantor of Grain Deal

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.