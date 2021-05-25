942 coronavirus patients recover during 24 hours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :As many as 942 coronavirus patients recovered on during the last 24 hours, reported by the Health department.

According to the data shared by the Health department, 286,313 coronavirus patients recovered altogether so far in public sector hospitals being run under the control of Specialized and Primary & Secondary Healthcare departments across the province.

The Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department sources said that 7649 beds were reserved in all government owned hospitals for corona patients, out of which 5514 beds were unoccupied. Likewise, 1657 beds were reserved in government hospitals of the provincial metropolis and 1192 beds were vacant so far.

In view of the surging corona pandemic, the Specialized Healthcare Department had arranged 3327 beds in Isolation wards of all government hospitals in the province, out of which, 2761 beds were vacant.

However, 446 beds for corona patients were reserved in isolation wards set up in the government hospitals of Lahore and 370 beds were unoccupied. In addition, 3531 beds were also reserved in HDU for patients suffering from Covid-19 in all the hospitals of the Punjab government and 2298 beds were vacant while, in the hospitals situated in the provincial capital, 927 beds reserved in HDU and 681 beds were unoccupied.

The specialized healthcare had arranged 791 ventilators for corona patients in all hospitals of the provincial government, of which 336 ventilators were under use while 455 were unoccupied.

Around 284 ventilators were reserved in Lahore hospitals, of which 143 were occupied and 141 ventilators were vacant.