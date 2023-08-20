942 power pilferers nabbed in recent month

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 942 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in current month so far, MEPCO official said on Sunday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 14,26,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 43.7 million fine was imposed on the pilferers while FIRs were registered against 27 of them over Involvement in tampering with the body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.