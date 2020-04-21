942 quarantined as precautionary measure in Rawalpindi

The district administration in collaboration with departments concerned has quarantined 942 suspected persons of COVID-19 as a precautionary measure

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :The district administration in collaboration with departments concerned has quarantined 942 suspected persons of COVID-19 as a precautionary measure.

According to the data shared by Directorate of Public Relations (DPR) here on Tuesday, to date 769 people were quarantined at their houses,16 tested positive were in isolation while 29 were quarantined at various facilities in the district. Some 128 people had been relieved after spending 14 days in the isolation.

The DPR said around 1,598 COVID-19 suspects had been brought to the 26 quarantine facilities of the district so far and out of which 453 were brought to the district hospitals, 892 contacts of the suspects,105 belonged to Tableeghi Jamaat while 148 were contacts of tableeghis.

"Presently 164 people having positive results were under treatment at different facilities, eight were died in Rawalpindi while 53 confirmed COVID-19 were discharged after recovery," it added.

The DPR said 4,460 people had also been screened out in the district for COVID-19 as a precautionary measure.