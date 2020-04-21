UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

942 Quarantined As Precautionary Measure In Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 08:53 PM

942 quarantined as precautionary measure in Rawalpindi

The district administration in collaboration with departments concerned has quarantined 942 suspected persons of COVID-19 as a precautionary measure

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :The district administration in collaboration with departments concerned has quarantined 942 suspected persons of COVID-19 as a precautionary measure.

According to the data shared by Directorate of Public Relations (DPR) here on Tuesday, to date 769 people were quarantined at their houses,16 tested positive were in isolation while 29 were quarantined at various facilities in the district. Some 128 people had been relieved after spending 14 days in the isolation.

The DPR said around 1,598 COVID-19 suspects had been brought to the 26 quarantine facilities of the district so far and out of which 453 were brought to the district hospitals, 892 contacts of the suspects,105 belonged to Tableeghi Jamaat while 148 were contacts of tableeghis.

"Presently 164 people having positive results were under treatment at different facilities, eight were died in Rawalpindi while 53 confirmed COVID-19 were discharged after recovery," it added.

The DPR said 4,460 people had also been screened out in the district for COVID-19 as a precautionary measure.

Related Topics

Died Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

Best says virus can lead to global rugby alignment ..

3 minutes ago

Baseball Federation issues instructions to players ..

3 minutes ago

260 factories allowed to reopen in Sialkot

3 minutes ago

Paragon scam: Court grants one-time exemption from ..

3 minutes ago

Half of world's locked-down pupils lack computer: ..

13 minutes ago

Peshawar High Court Abbottabad bench suspends 10 p ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.