943,502 kids administered anti-polio vaccine

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :As many as 943,502 kids were administered anti-polio drops in the district during the last three days of the ongoing campaign.

This was told by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Kashif Mahmood Kamboh in a meeting of district polio eradication committee, held with Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar here on Thursday.

The CEO said that on the third day, Wednesday, of the campaign, 299,502 children up to five years of age were given anti-polio vaccine to save them from crippling disease.