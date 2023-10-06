Open Menu

946,028 Kids Administered Anti-polio Drops

Umer Jamshaid Published October 06, 2023 | 06:22 PM

As many as 946,028 children under five years of age have so far been administered anti-polio drops during the last four days of the anti-polio campaign in the district

As many as 181,128 children were vaccinated on the fourth day of the drive across the district.

This was told in a meeting of district polio eradication committee here on Thursday. Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikhin chaired the meeting.

On the first day of the drive, a total of 235,191 children were vaccinated; on the second day, 232,784 and on the third day, 297,930 children were administered anti-police drops.

