949 criminals held, valuables worth Rs.343.5m recovered during 2021

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Islamabad police arrested 949 outlaws during the ongoing year for their involvement in various crime cases and recovered valuables worth more than Rs. 343.5 million from them, said Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer on Sunday.

He said that police busted 133 criminal gangs and nabbed 332 persons involved in crime cases of heinous nature.

He said that 617 persons were held for their involvement in property related crimes and police recovered looted items worth Rs. 343.5 million from them including recovery of 149 vehicles and 88 motorbikes.

According to further break-up, 121 culprits of 49 gangs were arrested for being involved in dacoity and robber cases while 129 criminals of 51 gangs were held for involvement in burglary and theft cases. Similarly, police busted 33 gangs comprising 82 criminals involved in theft of vehicles and bikes. A total of 559 cases were forwarded to relevant courts after completion of investigation on them.

SSP (Operations) said that special night patrolling plan has been chalked out for prevention of crime and Additional SP Farhat Abbass Kazmi is overall looking into it. He said that high police officials of entire district remain present in their respective areas and coordinate efforts for effective policing.

Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer reiterated that criminal elements would not be spared and those involved in such acts would have to face action as per law. He directed all police officials for effective patrolling measures and high vigilance in their respective areas.

He also asked to promote community policing as the cooperation of citizens is crucial to curb activities of criminal elements. He appealed citizens to inform police in case of any suspicious activity around them so that effective action can be ensured against criminals.

