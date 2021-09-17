9.4m children will be inoculated against Polio in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :The Provincial Taskforce on Polio Eradication was informed that 9.4 million children in 30 districts of the Sindh province will be vaccinated against the Polio during seven days anti-polio campaign, starting from September 20.

The Taskforce meeting was held at Sindh Secretariat under the chairmanship of Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechoho and Acting Chief Secretary Sindh Qazi Shahid Pervez.

The meeting was attended by all the Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, PPHI, WHO, EOC representatives and other officials.

It was informed in the meeting by the health department that the authorities concerned had held meetings in 30 districts of the province regarding the polio campaign.

The meeting was further informed that 74435 polio workers would take part in the campaign. Vitamin-A drops would also be administered during the campaign.

Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechoho said that the significant reduction in polio cases was a great achievement but the campaign starting from September 20 should focus high risk USCs.

Acting Chief Secretary Qazi Shahid Pervez directed all the Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to improve their performance on polio campaign.

He urged the people to cooperate with polio workers.