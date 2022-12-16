94pc of complaints received at IGP complaint centre addressed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Ninety-four per cent of complaints, received at IGP Punjab Complaint Centre 1787, established in the Central Police Office, were resolved in the year 2022, and the remaining six per cent are in the final stages of completion of process.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Police said the performance of IG Complaint Centre 1787 remained better this year than the previous year, as 120,887 complaints were resolved out of the total complaints, while only 8,000 complaints were in the final stages of completion.

The spokesperson said that citizens directly apply to the IGP Punjab for solving all their problems. He said that this year, 23,718 complaints were resolved, received from Lahore, 10,600 were resolved from Sheikhupura region, 16,405 complaints were resolved from Gujranwala region, 15,762 were resolved from Faisalabad region, 12,653 complaints were resolved from Multan region, 11,256 complaints were resolved from Bahawalpur region.

8,978 complaints were resolved from Sahiwal region while 7,495 complaints were resolved from Rawalpindi region.

As many as 7,257 complaints were resolved from Dera Ghazi Khan region while 5,743 complaints were resolved from Sargodha region.

The spokesperson said that the complaints received by the citizens are being resolved within the prescribed timeline as per the SOPs and they are not filed to office until the citizen is satisfied with the legal action taken on his complaint.

The spokesperson said that monitoring and supervision of 1787 IGP Complaint Center is ensured regularly and weekly performance of the Complaint Centre is presented to senior command.