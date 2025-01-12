Open Menu

94th Birth Anniversary Of Renowned Poet Ahmad Faraz Observed

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2025 | 05:10 PM

94th birth anniversary of renowned poet Ahmad Faraz observed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) The 94th birth anniversary of legendary urdu poet Ahmad Faraz was celebrated on Sunday. Born as Syed Ahmad Shah on January 12, 1931, in Kohat, Faraz initially wrote under the pen name Ahmad Shah Kohati, later adopting the name Ahmad Faraz on the advice of celebrated poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz.

Faraz published his first poetry collection, Tanha Tanha, during his college years, marking the beginning of a prolific literary career. His poetry, known for its simplicity and elegance, added depth and vibrancy to the Urdu language, earning him a place among the greatest poets of the modern era.

In recognition of his contributions to Urdu literature, Ahmad Faraz received several prestigious awards, including the Adam Jee Literary Award, Sitara-e-Imtiaz, and Hilal-e-Imtiaz from the Government of Pakistan.

Faraz passed away on August 25, 2008, and was laid to rest in Islamabad, leaving behind a rich legacy that continues to inspire poetry enthusiasts worldwide.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Kohat Peruvian Nuevo Sol January August Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns Dubai Marathon winners

Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns Dubai Marathon winners

27 minutes ago
 Economic Integration Committee reviews its achieve ..

Economic Integration Committee reviews its achievements, efforts in promoting na ..

58 minutes ago
 Dubai Press Club concludes Economic Content Creato ..

Dubai Press Club concludes Economic Content Creators Programme

1 hour ago
 Beirut Port receives UAE ship carrying 3000 tonnes ..

Beirut Port receives UAE ship carrying 3000 tonnes of relief supplies sent as pa ..

1 hour ago
 High-energy fitness sessions take centre stage at ..

High-energy fitness sessions take centre stage at Hatta Winter Festival

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council approves draft law on ..

Sharjah Consultative Council approves draft law on natural resources corporate t ..

2 hours ago
112,000 GCC citizens employed in public sector, 21 ..

112,000 GCC citizens employed in public sector, 21,200 in private sector: GCC-St ..

3 hours ago
 Sierra Leone confirms first Mpox case

Sierra Leone confirms first Mpox case

5 hours ago
 Indonesia's Mount Ibu erupts, spews hot lava

Indonesia's Mount Ibu erupts, spews hot lava

5 hours ago
 Los Angeles wildfire death toll rises to 16

Los Angeles wildfire death toll rises to 16

6 hours ago
 Tram collision in France’s Strasbourg injures 50

Tram collision in France’s Strasbourg injures 50

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 January 2025

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan