94th birth anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto observed

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :The 94th Birth Anniversary of the Founder Chairman of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and the Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, was celebrated here Wednesday with great zeal and enthusiasm by PPP amidst the arrival of a large number of PPP leaders and workers at the village Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto to pay homage to their leadership.

In this connection Qura'an Khawani was held in the Mausoleum of the martyrs of Bhutto's family at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto.

On the occasion collective prayers was also held in Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto, for the departed souls of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and others.

PPP leaders Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, Aijaz Leghari, Khair Muhammad Shaikh, Saleem Ahmed Soomro, Ghulam Mustafa Leghari, Ms. Tauqeer Fatima Bhutto, Dr. Ghulam Sakina Gaad, Nasreen Soomro, leaders, workers of PPP, students of various schools and all walks life participated in the Qura'an Khawani.

Lunger(free food) was also distributed among the participants and needy and poor.

The divisional and district leaders and workers went to Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto Ali Bhutto and offered fateha on the graves of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto the Founder Chairman of PPPP and assassinated Chairperson of PPP Benazir Bhutto and others.

Meanwhile, a function was arranged by the PPP Larkana district at Arts Council of Pakistan, on Saturday on the eve of 94th Birth Anniversary of Founder Chairman of PPP and former prime minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

The function was presided over by President PPP Larkàna and MNA Khursheed Ahmed Junejo.

A large number of the PPP leaders and prominent workers attended the function in which the leaders of PPP paid glowing tribute to the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto for his invaluable services to the country and for the welfare of the poor masses.

MNA and President of PPP Larkàna district Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, Aijaz Leghari, Khair Muhammad Shaikh, MNA Apa Naseeban Channa Nooruddin Abro and others were present on the occasion.

A cake cut of 94th Birthday on the occasionQura'an Khanwani was also held at Al-Murtaza House Larkana for the sawab of the Founder Chairman of PPP Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto at Al-Murtaza House Larkana, by PPP (Shaheed Bhutto), which was attended by the Leaders and workers of PPP (Shaheed Bhutto).

A cake also cut the 91st Birthday cake in Al-Murtaza House Larkana, on Wednesday evening.