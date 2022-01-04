94th birth anniversary of ZAB on Wednesday

The Pakistan People's Party will celebrate 94th birth anniversary of party founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) on Wednesday across the country with zeal and zest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :The Pakistan People's Party will celebrate 94th birth anniversary of party founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) on Wednesday across the country with zeal and zest.

According to the party sources on Tuesday, cake cutting ceremonies would be organised at every district headquarters of the party where party leaders would pay tribute to the late leader and former prime minister.