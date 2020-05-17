95 arrested over profiteering, violation of preventive guidelines

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :The district administration has arrested 95 persons from different localities of the district for profiteering and violation of the official guidelines against coronavirus, said a news release issued here Sunday.

During crackdown on the violators of the guidelines, the district administration has also sealed various shops including mega Serne Mart while 15 drivers have also been arrested for racing.

In this connection, on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Ishfaq Khan along with Assistant Commissioner (AC) Syed Nauman Ali Shah inspected various shops and mega marts on Warsak Road and sealed several of them and arrested their managers over violation of guidelines.

Similarly, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Mathani, Rizwana Dar, AC City Sara Rehman, Additional Assistant Commissioners (AACs), Gulshan Ara, Mina Zahir, Habibullah and Shah Wazir also carried inspection of various bazaars in their respective areas of jurisdiction and arrested several shopkeepers for profiteering and violation of guidelines.

The Deputy Commissioner has urged upon the traders and shopkeepers to follow official guidelines and open their shops within the specified timings. He has also appealed the general public for avoiding unnecessary roaming outside their houses to extend cooperation to district administration in the prevention of the spread of coronavirus. Otherwise, legal proceedings would be initiated against them.