95 Booked Over Violation Of Section 144

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 08:12 PM

95 booked over violation of Section 144

Ninety-five persons have been booked by police over violation of restrictions imposed under Section 144 CrPC

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Ninety-five persons have been booked by police over violation of restrictions imposed under Section 144 CrPC.

Also, policemen have been provided face masks, sanitizers and other preventive materials to save them from coronavirus, District Police Officer (DPO) Bilal Iftikhar said on Monday.

A quarantine centre is also being established for policemen at the Police Lines. Foolproof security measures have been adopted at quarantine centers and isolation wards, he added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Chaudhry Shaukat Ali Bhatti Monday donated 2,000 kits and other protective equipment worth Rs 15 lakh to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Rehmatullah Saqib and Medical Superintendent DHQ Hospital Hafizabad Dr Rehan Azhar.

