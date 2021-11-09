UrduPoint.com

95% Cameras Of Safe City Of Islamabad Functional: NA Told

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 12:35 AM

95% cameras of safe city of Islamabad functional: NA told

Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of Interior Shaukat Ali Monday informed the National Assembly that at present 95 percent installed cameras in Safe city Islamabad were functional and playing a vivacious role in crime control and law and order situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of Interior Shaukat Ali Monday informed the National Assembly that at present 95 percent installed cameras in Safe city Islamabad were functional and playing a vivacious role in crime control and law and order situation.

Responding to a question during "Question Hours" he said that presently installed cameras were covering only 30 percent areas of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

He said that surveillance was being made from available resources in tracing out the suspects and currently 48 percent of cases in the Federal capital had been identified through installed cameras.

He said that two PC-1 regarding installation of 1900 latest technology based cameras had been initiated through Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) funds and hopefully be approved shortly.

Responding to another question, he said, hiring of vendors for operation and maintenance of Safe City Islamabad was under way to achieve the optimum results.

Related Topics

Islamabad National Assembly Technology Law And Order From

Recent Stories

Dubai&#039;s roads and transport infrastructure pr ..

Dubai&#039;s roads and transport infrastructure projects saved AED220 billion: R ..

1 hour ago
 Govt determined to uplift living standard of masse ..

Govt determined to uplift living standard of masses: Shaukat Tarin

4 minutes ago
 AC Cantt visits Cash & Carry stores to inspect ava ..

AC Cantt visits Cash & Carry stores to inspect availability, prices of sugar

4 minutes ago
 World food crisis deepens as situation in Afghanis ..

World food crisis deepens as situation in Afghanistan, 42 other countries worsen ..

4 minutes ago
 69 more infects with dengue fever in RWP

69 more infects with dengue fever in RWP

19 minutes ago
 GB CS inaugurates HCSTC

GB CS inaugurates HCSTC

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.