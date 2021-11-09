95% cameras of safe city of Islamabad functional: NA told

Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of Interior Shaukat Ali Monday informed the National Assembly that at present 95 percent installed cameras in Safe city Islamabad were functional and playing a vivacious role in crime control and law and order situation

Responding to a question during "Question Hours" he said that presently installed cameras were covering only 30 percent areas of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

He said that surveillance was being made from available resources in tracing out the suspects and currently 48 percent of cases in the Federal capital had been identified through installed cameras.

He said that two PC-1 regarding installation of 1900 latest technology based cameras had been initiated through Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) funds and hopefully be approved shortly.

Responding to another question, he said, hiring of vendors for operation and maintenance of Safe City Islamabad was under way to achieve the optimum results.