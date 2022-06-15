95% commercial tax target achieved

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :The excise and taxation department Sargodha achieved 95% commercial tax target and recovered Rs 95 million,said Director excise,Muhammad Ali Naveed.

Talking to media here on Wednesday at his office,he said that the government had imposed commercial tax on the buildings that were developed near motorway and highway and in this regard the department was set the target of Rs one billion across the division.

He added 50 million rupees of tax were recovered by motorway branch,while Rs 46 million by highway.He added the remaining target would be achieved till end of ongoing month.

The official also informed that excise department recently made an agreement with Pakistan Post office regarding delivery service of vehicle documents, number plates to citizens at their door steps after completing bio metric process.