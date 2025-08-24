95% Compensation Paid To Flood Victims In Mansehra: Asad Lodhi
Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2025 | 07:00 PM
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) Mansehra Asad Lodhi has said that 95 percent compensation has been paid to victims of floods in Haleem Dairy and Neel Bund, the main disaster-hit areas of the district. He expressed these views while talking to media here.
The ADC Relief stated that almost complete payments have been made for all types of damages and losse and so far Rs. 59 million has been disbursed in compensation, covering 22 deaths, 15 fully damaged houses, five injured persons, and the loss of 16 cattle.
Full compensation has been provided for death cases, completely damaged houses, destroyed shops, as well as to the affluent individuals affected by the floods, adding Asad Lodhi said. He added that food and medicines had already been distributed among the affectees, which would be sufficient for the next two to three months.
The ADC further said that volunteers and NGOs had also been engaged for rehabilitation work, while the district health team, including clinical psychologists and medical specialists, was visiting the affected areas daily to treat the injured and those traumatized by the disaster.
According to the Additional Deputy Commissioner, compensation for deaths in other parts of the district, including Balakot, Bafa Pakhal, and Batagram, had also been paid. He assured that payments for houses completely damaged in Balakot and Mansehra were also being delivered.
He mentioned that the administration was verifying partial reports of house damages due to a large number of applications received. The government, he added, had initiated a food stamp scheme, and lists had already been shared with the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to ensure payments reach the victims’ accounts soon.
The ADC Relief also said that the district administration was actively coordinating with government schools, health facilities, water supply schemes, and road networks to restore normalcy. He added that road blockades in flood-hit areas were being cleared, while funds were being arranged with the provincial government to address major damages on priority.
Recent Stories
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025
Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds
UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Sunday
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Federal Govt takes all measures to provide relief to flood victims: Muqam2 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviewed dengue situation in Murree2 minutes ago
-
Syed Hajver National Conference, Sufi Poetry Festival held2 minutes ago
-
95pc work on safe city project completed, says RPO2 minutes ago
-
95% compensation paid to flood victims in mansehra: Asad Lodhi3 minutes ago
-
Agriculture officials visit cotton growing areas for better cotton crop management3 minutes ago
-
FESCO officer Sarfraz secures top spot in WAPDA’s 56th session among 10 DISCOs3 minutes ago
-
Flash floods claim 788, lives, injure 1,018, damage 6,630 homes, perish 5,548 livestock's Since J ..12 minutes ago
-
District administration fully active in relief operations across Dera: DC13 minutes ago
-
22 newly constructed police stations handed over to Lahore Police23 minutes ago
-
CTO Pari Gul directs officers to ensure smooth traffic flow, zero tolerance on violations33 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi visits Raiwind Tablighi Markaz42 minutes ago