95% compensation paid to flood victims in mansehra: Asad Lodhi

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) Mansehra Asad Lodhi has said that 95 percent compensation has been paid to victims of floods in Haleem Dairy and Neel Bund, the main disaster-hit areas of the district. He expressed these views while talking to media here.

The ADC Relief stated that almost complete payments have been made for all types of damages and losse and so far Rs. 59 million has been disbursed in compensation, covering 22 deaths, 15 fully damaged houses, five injured persons, and the loss of 16 cattle.

Full compensation has been provided for death cases, completely damaged houses, destroyed shops, as well as to the affluent individuals affected by the floods, adding Asad Lodhi said. He added that food and medicines had already been distributed among the affectees, which would be sufficient for the next two to three months.

The ADC further said that volunteers and NGOs had also been engaged for rehabilitation work, while the district health team, including clinical psychologists and medical specialists, was visiting the affected areas daily to treat the injured and those traumatized by the disaster.

According to the Additional Deputy Commissioner, compensation for deaths in other parts of the district, including Balakot, Bafa Pakhal, and Batagram, had also been paid. He assured that payments for houses completely damaged in Balakot and Mansehra were also being delivered.

He mentioned that the administration was verifying partial reports of house damages due to a large number of applications received. The government, he added, had initiated a food stamp scheme, and lists had already been shared with the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to ensure payments reach the victims’ accounts soon.

The ADC Relief also said that the district administration was actively coordinating with government schools, health facilities, water supply schemes, and road networks to restore normalcy. He added that road blockades in flood-hit areas were being cleared, while funds were being arranged with the provincial government to address major damages on priority.