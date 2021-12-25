95 % complaints of Christian Community resolved on Pakistan Citizens Portal

In line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, 95 percent complaints have been resolved of Christian Community during the last three years, said a report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :In line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, 95 percent complaints have been resolved of Christian Community during the last three years, said a report.

According to it, during last three years, 10,700 members of the Christian Community including 1300 female registered have been received on Pakistan Citizens Portal and they filed 13430 complaints during this period.

In the context of resolved complaints, 6664 people expressed their views and showed satisfaction over the portal 's service.