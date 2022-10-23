95 complaints of Qeemat App resolved

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :The monitoring squad has resolved 95 complaints received on Qeemat App regarding profiteering and non-display of price boards in Faisalabad during the past 24 hours.

A spokesman for the local administration said here on Sunday that the citizens filed 95 complaints through Qeemat App against non-display of price boards and rate lists at conspicuous places in markets, bazaars, shops and stalls.

Therefore, the monitoring squad took prompt action and resolved all 95 complaints by issuing warning to 73 shopkeepers and imposing fine of Rs.143,000 on 22 profiteers, he added.