95 Constables promoted as Head Constables

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :The Senior Superintendent of Police Sajid Amir Sadozai, on the recommendation of the departmental promotion committee, promoted 95 police constables to the rank of Head Constable.

A departmental promotion committee headed by SP Headquarters Anil Haider Minhas and comprising of ASP/SDPO Baldia and DSP Headquarters had recommended promotion of 95 police constables from across the district to the post of Head Constable.

As per the recommendation of the committee, as many as 105 Police Constables were promoted to the rank of Officiating Head Constables (BPS-07) with effect from June 04, 2022, according to their seniority cum fitness basis, office order stated.

Meanwhile, the departmental promotion committee also deferred promotions of 19 police constables to the post of Head Constables due to various reasons as shown in the office order.