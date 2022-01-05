95 feeders suspended across MEPCO region after rain

As many as 95 electricity feeders were suspended across Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) following first rain of the year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 95 electricity feeders were suspended across Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) following first rain of the year.

According to official sources, the affected areas included Multan, Multan, Khanewal, Muzaffargarh, DG Khan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MEPCO Mahar Allah Yar has ordered the operational officials to restore electricity and start restoration activities as soon as rain stopped.

The line staff was directed to use T&P and follow safety SOPs to avert any untoward incident. He also directed the power distribution centre to monitor the electricity supply.