95% govt schools in IIOJK have no internet connectivity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :About 95% of government schools in India's illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir do not have internet connectivity.

In a reply to a query in Lok Sabha, Union Education Minister while replying to a query stated that in Jammu Kashmir 5.18% of government-run schools have internet connectivity.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the figures the minister revealed that there are many states and union territories across the country where more than 10% of government schools don't have internetconnectivity.

An analyst while talking to Early Times said, "During the Covid-19 pandemic the Education Department made tall claims about providing online education to the children in rural areas. But one wonders if there was no internet connectivity how come the online education was provided."