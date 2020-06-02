9.5-kanal land earmarked for public welfare retrieved

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has retrieved 9.5-kanal land from three house schemes for the public welfare

An FDA spokesman said on Tuesday that developers of al-Raheem Valley, Sitara Diamond City and Sitara Gold City situated at Sitiana Road had earmarked 2.75-kanal, 6.

25-kanal and 10-marla land for public welfare in the schemes, but later on these pieces of land were grabbed by land grabbers.

The FDA director general issued necessary instructions to Estate Officer Imtiaz Goraya who, along with the enforcement teams, conducted an operation against the land grabbers and recovered 9.5-kanal land from the qabza mafia.