95 killed, 221 injured in yesterday mosque bombing: CM KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister KP, Muhamamd Azam Khan here Tuesday said that 95 people mostly policemen were killed and 221 others injured in the yesterday's suicide bombing in police lines' mosque during Zuhr prayer.

He said summary for the payment of compensation to the families of the deceased and injured was ready and the victims' families would not be left alone in this hour of need.

The CM was addressing police jawans during his visit to police lines today. The CM said the government was standing with blast victims in this hour of grief and bereaved families would be provided all kinds of facilities including financial assistance.

He said one day mourning was announced today by the KP government to express solidarity with the victims and condemn the blast.

He said that police would be equipped with modern weapons and law and order situation of the province has been brought into the notice of the prime minister. Azam said that KP police force had bravely faced challenge of terrorism and held the sacrifices of police force in high esteem.