95 More COVID-19 Positive Cases Reported In Rawalpindi

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 09:53 PM

95 more COVID-19 positive cases reported in Rawalpindi

About 95 new coronavirus patients were tested positive during last 24 hours while number of total confirmed patients surged to 4886 in the district on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :About 95 new coronavirus patients were tested positive during last 24 hours while number of total confirmed patients surged to 4886 in the district on Friday.

According to daily situation report issued by Directorate of Public Relations(DPR) Punjab, around 13,616 coronavirus suspects have so far been brought to the quarantine facilities of the district, out of which 2464 recovered after treatment.

"Presently 635 COVID-19 confirmed patients were admitted in different hospitals of the city including 308 belonged to Rawal Town,104 Potahar town,104 Rawalpindi cantt,21 Gujar khan,36 Taxila, 31 Kahuta,8 Kalar syedan, 14 Kotli sattian and 9 from Murree," it said.

The result of 8500 suspects were tested negative while reports of 509 still awaited, it added.

The DPR said that 1545 patients were quarantined in isolation at homes while 241 were died in the district.

Meanwhile, in order to control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, the district administration Rawalpindi has sealed 22 parts of the city and Cantonment areas including Dhoke Kala Khan, Qayyumabad, Iqbal Town, Dhoke Paracha, Dhoke Kashmiria, Kuri road, Ali Abad, Dhoke Ali Akbar, Sadiqabad, Magistrate colony, Afandi colony, Satellite Town A,C block, Muslim Town and Khurram Colony, Dheri Hassan Abaad, Talli Mohri, Gousia chowk, Jhawara, Tench Bhatta, People colony and Allama Iqbal town to ensure public safety till June 30.

