95 More Dengue Cases Reported In A Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2022 | 05:10 PM

95 more dengue cases reported in a day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :The dengue fever cases were constantly rising, and Rawalpindi has registered 95 more dengue cases during the last 24 hours, the maximum single-day rise this year.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Thursday said that the number of dengue fever patients at district health facilities was uninterruptedly growing while the district government, along with district health authority and others had made arrangements to control the situation.

During the last 24 hours, he said that 95 patients had tested positive for the fatal disease, increasing the tally to 1579.

Among the new cases, he added that 48 cases had arrived from Potohar town Urban area, 17 from Rawalpindi Cantonment, nine from Municipal Corporation, Rawalpindi, eight from Chaklala Cantonment, four from Potohar rural, two from Taxila Cantonment, and Kahutta and one from Kalar Syeda.

Presently, 271 patients were admitted to three allied hospitals of the city, including 123 to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH),75 to the District Headquarters Hospital, and 73 to the Holy Family Hospital(HFH).

Dr Sajjad added that out of the total admitted patients,184 were confirmed, and 132 belonged to Rawalpindi.

He informed that two patients were in a critical position at BBH.

Dr Sajjad said, presently, disease prevention was the government's priority, and the district health administration was working day and night to control the outbreak.

