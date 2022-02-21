95 more patients test positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

As many as 95 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus cases to 36182 in Hyderabad district on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :As many as 95 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus cases to 36182 in Hyderabad district on Monday.

Out of 36182 COVID-19 cases, 32173 have so far been recovered while 648 patients had lost their lives due to the contagion, the daily situation report stated.

The number of total active cases has reached to 3371, of them 3350 are isolated at homes while rest are admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi.

The district focal person informed that 2056 tests were performed during the last 24 hours, of them 95 cases were reported as positive with 5 percent positivity rate.

Meanwhile, vaccination process was underway and 17478 people were received booster doses till Feb 21,2022.