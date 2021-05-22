UrduPoint.com
95 More Tested Positive For Coronavirus In Balochistan

Sumaira FH 12 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 12:30 AM

95 more tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :About 95 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 24413 in the province on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan, Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 767132 people were screened for the virus till May 21 out of which 95 more were reported positive.

As many as 23145 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 270 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

More Stories From Pakistan

