95 New Covid Cases Reported In Last Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2023 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :The health officials on Tuesday said that 95 new coronavirus cases were reported during the last week across the country.

As per the data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH), the case positivity ratio was 1.15 per cent while one patient was in critical condition.

One death was reported from the coronavirus last week in Lahore while 8,285 Covid-19 tests were conducted.

Meanwhile, the official of the Ministry for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination said that the government had strengthened the role of Border and Health Services in Pakistan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19.

He said there was a surveillance system at all entry points of the country including airports.

There will be rapid tests and screening of passengers at all airports. He added 90 per cent of the country's population already got the Covid-19 vaccine.

