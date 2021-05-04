UrduPoint.com
95% Of Citizens Satisfied With Police Services

Tue 04th May 2021 | 08:15 PM

As many as 95 percent citizens of Islamabad have expressed satisfaction over various services being provided by the police through its facilitation center

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :As many as 95 percent citizens of Islamabad have expressed satisfaction over various services being provided by the police through its facilitation center.

According to the result of survey conducted by head of sociology department Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) Dr. Zaman along with this team, 95 percent citizens of Islamabad expressed satisfaction over the various services being provided by the police at its facilitation center near Super Market, sector F-6.

While sharing the result of survey in a ceremony held at Police Line Headquarters, Dr. Zaman said that opinions of various citizens were known regarding the services of police center in F-6 and the results were compiled with honesty and hard work.

He said that 95 percent of citizens had expressed their satisfaction on the police services while the remaining five percent had a mixed opinion on it.

Speaking on the occasion, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman said that result of this survey would encourage the personnel of the force. Owing the hard work of the policemen, he said that Islamabad police had been successful in winning the confidence of the people.

The IGP said that a system had been put in place which served the common citizen on merit and in a fair manner. He said that an exemplary one window system had been introduced and there was no need to approach any one to be facilitated from there.

He said that such systems were being introduced in other policing affairs while latest mobile centers were also operational to serve the citizens. He said that police services remained suspended for some period due to COVID situation while efforts were being made to provide every possible assistance to the citizens.

The IGP said that safe road environment had been ensured in the city through safety campaign which helped to reduce the ratio of accidents in last three months. He said that funds had been released to Station House Officers (SHOs) to improve services at level of police station.

The IGP said that capacity building programs and refresher courses had been introduced for the policemen while training quality had been also improved.

He said that Islamabad police would introduce more reforms and to come up to the expectations of the citizens through hard work. Earlier, DIG (Headquarters) also briefed the IGP about the purpose of ceremony.

The IGP also distributed commendation certificates to the members of survey team. Director General Safe City Muhammad Saleem, DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar, DIG (Headquarters) Kamran Adil, SSP (Traffic), SSP (Headquarters), SSP (Operations) and other senior police officials were also present on the occasion. The IGP exchanged views with QAU students and had a group photo with them.

