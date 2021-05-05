95% of citizens satisfied with police services

As many as 95 percent citizens of Islamabad have expressed satisfaction over various services being provided by Islamabad police through its facilitation center

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th April, 2021) As many as 95 percent citizens of Islamabad have expressed satisfaction over various services being provided by Islamabad police through its facilitation center.

According to the result of survey conducted by head of sociology department Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) Dr. Zaman along with this team, 95 percent citizens of Islamabad expressed satisfaction over the various services being provided by Islamabad police at its facilitation center near Super Market, sector F-6.

While sharing the result of survey in a ceremony held at Police Line Headquarters, Dr. Zaman said that opinions of various citizens were known regarding the services of police center in F-6 and the results were compiled with honesty and hard work. He said that 95 percent of citizens have expressed their satisfaction on the police services while the remaining five percent had a mixed opinion on it.

Speaking on the occasion, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman said that result of this survey would encourage the personnel of the force. Owing the hard work of the policemen, he said that Islamabad police have been successful in winning the confidence of the people.

The IGP said that a system has been put in place which serves the common citizen on merit and in a fair manner. He said that an exemplary one window system has been introduced and there is no need to approach any one to be facilitated from there.



Islamabad police chief said that such systems are being introduced in other policing affairs while latest mobile centers are also operational to serve the citizens. He said that police services remained suspended for some period due to COVID situation while efforts are being made to provide every possible assistance to citizens.

The IGP said that safe road environment has been ensured in the city through safety campaign which helped to reduce the ratio of accidents in last three months. He said that funds have been released to Station House Officers (SHOs) to improve services at level of police station.

The IGP said that capacity building programs and refresher courses have been introduced for the policemen while training quality has been also improved.

He said that Islamabad police would introduce more reforms and to come up to the expectations of the citizens through hard work. Earlier, DIG (Headquarters) also briefed the IGP about the purpose of ceremony.

The IGP also distributed commendation certificates to the members of survey team. Director General Safe City Muhammad Saleem, DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar, DIG (Headquarters) Kamran Adil, SSP (Traffic), SSP (Headquarters), SSP (Operations) and other senior police officials were also present on the occasion. The IGP exchanged views with QAU students and had a group photo with them.