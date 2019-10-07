(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th October, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out byGallup & Gilani Pakistan, 95% of Pakistanis condemn (condemn a lot/ condemn somewhat) India'sabolition of Kashmir's special status and its imposition of curfew on IoK.

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked,"Recently, Indian Government announced the abolition of constitutional clause relating to the specialstatus of Occupied Kashmir and divided it into two parts.

Since then, curfew has been imposed inOccupied Kashmir. Please tell us to what extent do you condemn this act?" In response, 87% said theycondemn it a lot, 8% said they condemn it somewhat, 2% said they condemn it very little, 2% said theydon't condemn at all, and 1% did not know/did not respond.