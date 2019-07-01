UrduPoint.com
95 Per Cent Work Of Sukkur-Multan Motorway Accomplished

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 04:23 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :About 95 per cent construction work of 392-kilometer Sukkur-Multan Motorway has been accomplished and it is expected that the project would be completed in time and become operational by September.

An official of National Highway Authority (NHA) said that work on the project had started in September 2016 it would cost Rs 294,352 million.

The motorway is a major component of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor with the bulk of financing to from various Chinese state-owned banks,he said adding that in January 2016 awarded the contact to build this section to China State Construction Engineering.

The purpose of the motorway is to provide a high-speed, six-lane toll road facility for efficient and safe transportation of passengers and goods to and from industrial and economic hubs of the country.

The road is being built after a framework agreement between the governments of Pakistan and China, he said.

Starting from Multan the six-lane motorway would pass through Jalalpur Peerwala, Ahmed Pur East, Rahimyar Khan, Sadiqabad,Ubaro,Pano Aqil and end at Sukkur.

The project would consist of 54 bridges including one major bridge on River Sutlej. The motorway will have 12 service areas, 10 rest areas, 11 interchanges, 10 flyovers, and 426 underpasses.

The interchanges of the proejct are located at Multan, Shujaabad, Jalalpur Pirwala, Uch Sharif, Taranda, Zahir Peer,Bahadarpur,Guddu, Ghotki,Pano Aqil,Sukkur,Bahawalpur Road,Lodhran Road, Alipur Road, Chachran Sharif Road,Kaman Bhutta - Sadiqabad Road,and Sadiqabad Kashmore Road,JDW Unit 3Sugar Mill Road and Grand Trunk Road.

