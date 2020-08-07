95 percent cleaning of three main blocked water channels of Karachi completed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :The Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) has completed 95 percent cleaning of three main storm water drains including Gujjar , Korangi and Moach Goth Nullahs and scheduled to finish the ongoing dredging and de silting ahead of schedule on Friday evening (Aug 7).

According to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) spokesman, FWO had been tasked to finish the cleansing operation of three nullahs by August 8.

The FWO has so far cleaned 95 percent water channel of Gujjar Nullah, 100 percent of Korangi and 90 percent of Moach Goth nullahs by removing stinking solid waste and plastic material accumulated in the choked points.

Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) has already cleaned 40 blocked points from out of a total of 42, the main source of hindering smooth flow of water in three main nullahs.

Over 30,000 tonnes sludge has been removed from three choked waterways of Metropolitan city in last four days.

Some 8,000 tonnes of solid waste was lifted from storm water channels last day. Chairman NDMA Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal is in constant touch with FWO and others.