95 persons booked, industrial units sealed for causing pollution

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :The divisional administration, during a 15-day anti-smog campaign, registered 95 cases, and arrested 48 persons as their industrial units caused pollution.

During the drive, the environment department sealed 33 industrial units and imposed a fine of Rs 4.

3 million. Apart from this, 195 vehicles were impounded.

Sources informed that 18 stone crushing units were closed down while notices were served to another 1239 units in Sakhi Sarwar area.

Commissioner DG Khan Liaqat Ali Chathha directed the officers to take strict action against people involved in stubble burning.