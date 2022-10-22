UrduPoint.com

95 Persons Booked, Industrial Units Sealed For Causing Pollution

Faizan Hashmi Published October 22, 2022 | 07:20 PM

95 persons booked, industrial units sealed for causing pollution

The divisional administration, during a 15-day anti-smog campaign, registered 95 cases, and arrested 48 persons as their industrial units caused pollution

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :The divisional administration, during a 15-day anti-smog campaign, registered 95 cases, and arrested 48 persons as their industrial units caused pollution.

During the drive, the environment department sealed 33 industrial units and imposed a fine of Rs 4.

3 million. Apart from this, 195 vehicles were impounded.

Sources informed that 18 stone crushing units were closed down while notices were served to another 1239 units in Sakhi Sarwar area.

Commissioner DG Khan Liaqat Ali Chathha directed the officers to take strict action against people involved in stubble burning.

Related Topics

Fine Vehicles From Million

Recent Stories

LCCI holds seminar on ‘empowering women through ..

LCCI holds seminar on ‘empowering women through facilitation’

10 minutes ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

33 seconds ago
 IRSA releases 109,600 cusecs water

IRSA releases 109,600 cusecs water

35 seconds ago
 European Commission President Congratulates New It ..

European Commission President Congratulates New Italian Prime Minister on Appoin ..

36 seconds ago
 Imran Khan says he will announce long march toward ..

Imran Khan says he will announce long march towards Islamabad next Friday

14 minutes ago
 Chairman FBR commends efforts of officials who wor ..

Chairman FBR commends efforts of officials who worked for exiting from FATF grey ..

39 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.