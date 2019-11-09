UrduPoint.com
95 Power Pilferers Caught In South Punjab

Sat 09th November 2019

The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 95 pilferers in South Punjab on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 95 pilferers in South Punjab on Saturday.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 115,000 units, an Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 1.8 million was imposed as fine on pilferers while FIRs were got registered against three of them on charges of metre tampering.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

