95 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 95 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day , Mepco official said on Sunday.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 232,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 2.7 million fine was imposed and case was lodged against two power Pilferer over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.