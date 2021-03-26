95 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) has caught 95 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, Mepco officials said on Friday.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detectedtheft of over 110,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 1.9 million fines was imposed on them over involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.