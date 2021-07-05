UrduPoint.com
95% Pure Milk Being Sold In Karachi: DCFA Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 02:40 PM

95% pure milk being sold in Karachi: DCFA Chief

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :President Dairy and Cattle Farmers Association Pakistan Shakir Umar Gujjar on Monday said that 95% pure milk was being sold in Karachi while only a few were involved in adulteration.

Talking to private news channel, he said DCFA wanted to increase the milk rate upto Rs20 per liter as dairy farm owners were facing inflation.

He said that Pakistan was the fourth biggest milk producing country in the world and most of Pakistanis were fresh milk consumers.

Umer Gujjar said the food and security department must ensure checking of milk purity across the country and discourage the adulteration especially in food items.

