95% Sehat Card Users Express Satisfaction Over Medical Treatment Services : Jhagra

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2022 | 05:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister, Taimur Khan Jhagra on Wednesday said that total 953,000 people have availed medical treatment facilities under Sehat Card since 2015-16.

He was speaking at ceremony held in connection with one year completion of universal health insurance for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa citizen.

He said that 684,000 patients get benefited since introduction of universal health insurance, adding record number of 471,000 people availed this facility during financial year 2021-22 with 4 months remaining.

He said that according to survey conducted by KP Bureau of Statistics ,97% people have absolute support for Sehat Card schemed and termed it good initiative of KP government.

He said that programme enjoys exceptionally high satisfaction ratings across the board, with 95% of users overall expressing satisfaction with the service and only 2% dissatisfied.

The minister said that 85% of users would not have been able to afford medical treatment without Sehat Card facility.

He said that Sehat Card users have shown high satisfaction ratings on staff behaviour, quality of care, registration process and treatment.

"There is plenty of room for improvement; this survey is evidence of how we are striving to do so, but it is a fact; the majority of patients are getting good care".

He said that unfortunately political opponents were busy trying to find holes in a programme that is transforming healthcare in the country.

He said that universal health insurance have made possible access of poor and the middle class people to private hospital.

Taimur Jhagra said that best healthcare facilities were being provided to the citizens of KP at their doorsteps under health card.

He said that it was the responsibility of provincial to provide best possible medical treatment to people.

He said that health card scheme was the unprecedented healthcare system launched in the country.

