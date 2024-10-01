95 Shopkeepers Arrested Over Violation Of Price Control Act
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) As many as 95 shopkeepers were arrested from Faisalabad during last one week on charge of violating Price Control Act.
Admin Officer Riaz Hussain Anjum said here on Tuesday that price control magistrates were fully active across the district to curb the mal-trend of profiteering by ensuring strict implementation of price control mechanism.
The price control magistrates inspected 11324 shops and stalls in various bazaars and markets from September 22 to 30 and imposed a fine of Rs.3.655 million on 548 shopkeepers over charge of profiteering whereas strict action was taken against 1160 shopkeepers over non-display of rate lists at conspicuous places in their shops and stalls.
The magistrates also arrested 95 shopkeepers on sheer violation of price control act in addition to sealing 12 shops and getting cases registered against 13 accused during this period, he added.
