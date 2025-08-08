95 Sub-inspectors Of Motorway Police Promoted
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2025 | 08:04 PM
The National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) has promoted 95 Sub-Inspectors (BS-14), including nine women officers, to the rank of Inspector (BS-16) in recognition of their performance and service
The promotions were approved by Inspector General Motorway Police B.A. Nasir following a meeting of the Departmental Promotion Committee, chaired by Deputy Inspector General (Human Resource Management) Shahid Javed, at the Central Police Office, Islamabad, said a press release issued on Friday.
According to the NH&MP, the promotions were granted strictly on the basis of seniority and merit in accordance with departmental rules.
Congratulating the newly promoted officers, IG B.A. Nasir said the decision reflects the organization’s recognition of their dedication and professionalism. He expressed hope that the officers would continue to serve the public with honesty, commitment, and competence, further enhancing the reputation of the Motorway Police.
He added that the NH&MP is proud to have highly educated and capable officers, and urged the promoted officials to uphold the institution’s standards through diligence and exemplary conduct.
