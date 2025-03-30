95 Transporters Challaned In Sargodha
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2025 | 05:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) In a bid to curb fare exploitation during Eidul-Fitr, Sargodha Police have launched a strict crackdown on transporters overcharging passengers.
According to a spokesperson, the City Traffic Police Sargodha issued challans against 95 transporters and imposed fines exceeding Rs. 475,000. Additionally, Rs.
50,000 in excess fare was refunded to affected passengers.
District Police Officer (DPO) Sargodha Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf said that strict action would be taken against those exploiting citizens by overcharging. He reaffirmed that Sargodha Police were committed to protecting the lives and property of residents and is implementing all necessary measures to prevent such illegal practices.
