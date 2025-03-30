Open Menu

95 Transporters Challaned In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2025 | 05:40 PM

95 transporters challaned in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) In a bid to curb fare exploitation during Eidul-Fitr, Sargodha Police have launched a strict crackdown on transporters overcharging passengers.

According to a spokesperson, the City Traffic Police Sargodha issued challans against 95 transporters and imposed fines exceeding Rs. 475,000. Additionally, Rs.

50,000 in excess fare was refunded to affected passengers.

District Police Officer (DPO) Sargodha Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf said that strict action would be taken against those exploiting citizens by overcharging. He reaffirmed that Sargodha Police were committed to protecting the lives and property of residents and is implementing all necessary measures to prevent such illegal practices.

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid Al-Fitr well ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

43 minutes ago
 UAE offers humanitarian aid to support Sudanese re ..

UAE offers humanitarian aid to support Sudanese refugees in Chad

43 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

Sharjah Ruler receives Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

43 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin ..

UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla mosque

44 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's ..

RAK Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla

44 minutes ago
 Hamad Al Sharqi performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at She ..

Hamad Al Sharqi performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed mosque in Fujairah

44 minutes ago
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince perform Eid Al-Fitr pray ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer in Al Zaher Palace mosque

45 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Ba ..

Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Badi’ Musalla

45 minutes ago
 UAE President performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheik ..

UAE President performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dh ..

45 minutes ago
 UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulat ..

UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..

46 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole with Saudi King on death of Mo ..

UAE leaders condole with Saudi King on death of Motleb bin Abdullah Al-Nafisah

46 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince to perform Eid Al-Fitr p ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Zaher Palace mosqu ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan