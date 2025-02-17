95% water supply in Islamabad allocated to urban area, senate body told

(@FahadShabbir)

The officials of the city administration briefed Senate Standing Committee on Housing and Works that 95% of the water supply was allocated to the urban areas and 10-15% directed to the rural regions, apprising the underway efforts to increase water capacity by the monsoon season

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The officials of the city administration briefed Senate Standing Committee on Housing and Works that 95% of the water supply was allocated to the urban areas and 10-15% directed to the rural regions, apprising the underway efforts to increase water capacity by the monsoon season.

The officials reported the current water situation in Islamabad during the meeting of senate senate body chaired by Senator Nasir Mehmood on Monday convened at the Parliament House to review encroachments, litigation, and progress in various sectors, said a press release.

It was noted that 60 million gallons of water were currently being supplied to Islamabad.

The Committee also received an update on the status of dams and tube wells, with assurances that tube well upgrades and improvements to drinking water filtration plants would be completed within two to three weeks.

It was reported that the filtration plants in sectors G-13 and G-14 would be operational within two months. CDA officials further informed the Committee that discussions had begun with the World Bank and IMF for securing funding for future projects, with a focus now on obtaining financial support after completing the planning phase.

The Commissioner of Rawalpindi briefed the Committee on the latest developments regarding Constantia Estate in Murree, reporting that despite efforts for cooperation, PWD officials had been unresponsive.

The Deputy Commissioner of Murree clarified that while the administration had sent reports and letters to PWD, their role was limited to facilitation, and illegal encroachments were creating law and order challenges.

He noted that the police support had its limits and that while the administration had no objections, the responsibility for further action lay with PWD. PWD officials, however, refuted these claims, asserting that the issue stemmed from encroachments and court orders, and that the administration had failed to provide necessary support.

The Committee reviewed the correspondence between the Deputy Commissioner and the PWD department.

The Commissioner of Rawalpindi also recommended securing possession of the remaining property, stressing that delays could result in losing control over this prime land in the coming months.

The administration assured the Committee that despite ongoing litigation and a status quo order, they were committed to proceeding. The Chairman instructed the M/o Housing and Works to receive updates on the legal team involved, as well as to establish clear timelines to expedite the process.

The Committee was then briefed by senior officials from CDA on the latest Building Code of Pakistan, its implementation mechanism, monitoring framework, and safety requirements.

Senator Nasir Mehmood inquired about fire safety in government buildings, emphasizing the need for enhanced emergency preparedness, including fire extinguishing measures.

He also sought details on the issuance of NOCs for elevators and emergency exits, recommending that the matter be resolved within six months, with a progress report to be presented at the next meeting.

In addition, the Committee was briefed on the strategy for addressing illegal constructions in sectors F-12 and G-12 and other lands developed for FGEHA housing schemes in Islamabad.

The IG ICT reported that all requests received were processed promptly and provided with necessary assistance, including manpower.

In response to Senator Haji Hidayatullah Khan’s inquiry about illegal land acquisition in these sectors, the Committee unanimously recommended that a detailed report be presented within two weeks.

The Additional Director General of FIA provided the Committee with an update on ongoing inquiries against employees, reporting a total of 15 cases registered. The breakdown by department included 264 inquiries in Pak PWD, 33 in FGEHA, 25 in the Estate Office, 13 in PHA-F, and 2 in NESPAK and the Ministry of Housing and Works. In response to the Chairman’s inquiry about the 33 inquiries registered in FGEHA, it was reported that most of them were frivolous and related to minor administrative issues rather than financial irregularities.

Lastly, the Committee discussed the pending case of a widow’s allotment. It was reported that the allotment did not comply with prescribed rules, and as such, it had not been approved.

The Chairman expressed dissatisfaction over the failure to follow through on the Committee’s directives. After a thorough discussion, the Committee directed that a list of all illegally allotted properties be submitted within 7 days.

The meeting was attended by Senators Khalida Ateeb, Saifullah Abro, Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee, Raja Nasir Abbas, Bilal Ahmed Khan, and Haji Hidayatullah Khan, along with senior officials from the Ministry of Housing and Works, CDA, Pakistan Engineering Council, FIA, and other relevant departments.