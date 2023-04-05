Close
95% Work On Digital Census Completed In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2023 | 11:20 AM

95% work on digital census completed in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Work on the digital census continued at a fast pace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where 95 percent work has been completed.

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics spokesman told APP that work on the digital census has been entered into the last stage in the country including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Up till now, he said that 95 percent of work in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces has been completed.

Similarly, 92 percent of work in Sindh, 72 percent in Islamabad and 62 percent in Balochistan were completed.

The spokesman said the last date of the digital census has been extended to April 10 so that every person could be registered during the national drive.

The spokesman appreciated the cooperation of civil society and the media for creating awareness among the people that help in the fulfilment of the national obligation.

