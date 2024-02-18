Open Menu

950 Kites Confiscated During Crackdown

Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2024 | 08:00 PM

950 kites confiscated during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Police have arrested 17 kite sellers, kite flyers and confiscated more than 950 kites and strings from their possession during crackdown here on Sunday.

Naseerabad police held Hazrat Jan, Huzaifa, Jamal and Abdullah besides confiscating 670 kites and strings from their custody.

Similarly, Waris Khan police nabbed Daniyal and recovered 80 kites from his possession.

While Airport Police arrested Darvesh, Obaid , Abdul Rahim, Raza Ali, Khizar and Altaf besides confiscating 75 kites and strings from their possession.

Saddar Barooni police arrested Yousuf and recovered 30 kites from his custody.

New Town police arrested Gul Sher, Ali and recovered 35 kites from their possession.

R.A Bazar police arrested Hassan and recovered 20 kites from his possession. Race Course police arrested Usman and recovered 30 kites from his custody.

City Police recovered 70 kites from Umar. SSP Operations Hafiz Kamran Asghar stated that strict action will be taken against those involved in kite flying, aerial firing without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Firing Police Sunday From Race Airport

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Karachi Kings opt to bowl first against Mul ..

PSL 9: Karachi Kings opt to bowl first against Multan Sultans

28 minutes ago
 PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by ..

PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 16 runs

6 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Z ..

PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

11 hours ago
 Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas fo ..

Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas for Sustainable Future

20 hours ago
Long winter for Morocco quake survivors

Long winter for Morocco quake survivors

20 hours ago
 Husband killed wife in Firozka

Husband killed wife in Firozka

20 hours ago
 Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduc ..

Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduction case

20 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim ..

Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim experience for Hajj and Umrah

20 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final deci ..

PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final decisions

20 hours ago
 PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with ..

PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with new players

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan