950 Kites Confiscated During Crackdown
Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2024 | 08:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Police have arrested 17 kite sellers, kite flyers and confiscated more than 950 kites and strings from their possession during crackdown here on Sunday.
Naseerabad police held Hazrat Jan, Huzaifa, Jamal and Abdullah besides confiscating 670 kites and strings from their custody.
Similarly, Waris Khan police nabbed Daniyal and recovered 80 kites from his possession.
While Airport Police arrested Darvesh, Obaid , Abdul Rahim, Raza Ali, Khizar and Altaf besides confiscating 75 kites and strings from their possession.
Saddar Barooni police arrested Yousuf and recovered 30 kites from his custody.
New Town police arrested Gul Sher, Ali and recovered 35 kites from their possession.
R.A Bazar police arrested Hassan and recovered 20 kites from his possession. Race Course police arrested Usman and recovered 30 kites from his custody.
City Police recovered 70 kites from Umar. SSP Operations Hafiz Kamran Asghar stated that strict action will be taken against those involved in kite flying, aerial firing without any discrimination.
