950 MUET graduates receive degree

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :A total of 950 graduates of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro received degrees at the annual 24th academic convocation held at the main varsity auditorium on Tuesday.

Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards Muhammad Ismail Rahu who is also the Pro-Chancellor of Mehran University has conferred degrees among the passed out graduates.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aslam Uqiali highlighted the efforts of the varsity management for carrying out academic activities amidst threats of COVID-19 adding that despite limited resources, the management achieved success in imparting quality education to students through online classes.

The minister appreciated the efforts of the varsity management for providing quality education with use of advanced technology which was the only way to bring prosperity in the country. He also appreciated the Water Research Centre of the varsity for providing facilities to water experts and researchers in resolving water related issues of the country.