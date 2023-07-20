Open Menu

950 Officials To Be Deployed To Regulate Traffic During Muharram

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 20, 2023 | 03:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) have finalised all the arrangements for Muharram under a comprehensive traffic plan formulated to ensure the security of the mourning processions.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Tamoor Khan, there would be a complete ban on parking of any vehicle or pushcart on the route of the procession. As many as 950 traffic officials including DSPs, inspectors, traffic wardens and traffic assistants would perform duties on city roads to control the traffic flow during Muharram, he added.

He said, traffic police officers and wardens had also been directed to take action against rules violators.

Fork lifters would also move with Muharram processions, he said.

The CTO informed that the wardens had been directed to remove all kinds of encroachments from the procession routes besides keeping a vigil on suspected persons and things.

Entry of vehicles on the route of the processions would be blocked by erecting barricades and other hurdles, he added.

He informed that a special campaign had been launched to check the tinted glass and without number plate vehicles.

