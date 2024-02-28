Open Menu

950 Sachets Of Betel Nut Wasted

Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2024 | 04:00 PM

950 sachets of betel nut wasted

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Punjab food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday wasted 950 sachets of betel nut being sold at different stalls and shops.

According to a statement issued by spokesman PFA, a total sum of Rs 25000 fine was imposed on the shopkeepers for selling illegal substances.

The checking was held at the Main Bazar Karampur and Metla Chowk Bahawalpur Road.

He said that betel nut is known for causing cancer in addition to throat and mouth diseases. He urged consumers to avoid chewing tobacco to dispel fatal diseases.

