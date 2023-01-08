950 sites identified for installation of CCTV cameras under Rwp Safe City Project

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :Over 950 sites have been identified for the installation of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras to be mounted under Rawalpindi Safe City Project to monitor the city areas.

According to a Commissioner's Office spokesman, the administration was finalizing a plan to install 4,000 CCTV cameras under Rawalpindi Safe City Project on the roads to monitor all the city areas.

He informed that Commissioner Rawalpindi division Saqib Manan, while reviewing the progress of the project, said that the project would help control crime and improve the law and order situation in the city.

He said in order to boost the surveillance and keep a vigilant eye on criminal activities in Rawalpindi, the Punjab government had decided to enter into an agreement with the Safe City Authority to install CCTV cameras in the city.

The cameras would work under an integrated system and the project would also help the police and the local administration in traffic signal management besides vehicle surveillance and tracking.

The project would also play a key role in ensuring security during important public events.

He said that modern technology is used all over the world to maintain law and order in big cities, traffic control, and other civic facilities and this system would also be used for Rawalpindi city.

The spokesman said that a control and command center would be established at City Police Office, which would regulate swift emergency and police responses, such as intelligent traffic management, dispatch of police units, Rescue-1122 response, criminal identification, and virtual surveillance.

